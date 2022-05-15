Aperam S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4804 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $35.61 on Friday. Aperam has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Aperam (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.