Aperam S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4804 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $35.61 on Friday. Aperam has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.
About Aperam (Get Rating)
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aperam (APEMY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.