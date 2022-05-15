AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE:APP opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a PE ratio of 122.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,858,000 after purchasing an additional 263,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AppLovin by 499.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.