Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.85.

APRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APRE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 198,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,651. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

