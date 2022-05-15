Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBE. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

