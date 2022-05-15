Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBPGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

AMBP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Shares of AMBP opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $10,343,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $12,552,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

