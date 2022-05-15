Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

NYSE:AFI opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

