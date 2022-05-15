Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $5.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.56 and the highest is $5.59. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $21.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.59 to $22.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $22.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,615.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,171 shares of company stock worth $14,731,148. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,538,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARW traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

