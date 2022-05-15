Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE ARW opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,171 shares of company stock worth $14,731,148. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

