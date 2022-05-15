Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.54.

ASAN opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Asana has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $77,595,000 and sold 38,026 shares worth $1,871,164. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Asana by 92.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asana by 621.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Asana by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 4.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

