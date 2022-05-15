Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASND traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,844. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $178.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

