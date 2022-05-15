ASD (ASD) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. ASD has a market cap of $98.45 million and $2.61 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,845.72 or 1.00011640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00105000 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

