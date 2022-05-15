Associated Banc Corp Buys Shares of 2,269 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

