Associated Banc Corp Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $84.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

