Associated Banc Corp Has $349,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,061. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.45. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

