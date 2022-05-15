Associated Banc Corp Lowers Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 148,797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $2,446,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NOVT stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.31 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.