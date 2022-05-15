Associated Banc Corp Purchases New Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $86.62 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.49 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

