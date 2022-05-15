Associated Banc Corp Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 650,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,904,000 after buying an additional 91,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $366.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

