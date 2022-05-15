Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $135.43 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

