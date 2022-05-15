Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 49.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

CTAS opened at $375.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.