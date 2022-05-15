ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$49.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACO.X shares. CSFB lifted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

ACO.X stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 240,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$40.00 and a 52-week high of C$47.75.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

