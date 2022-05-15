ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Sold by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP decreased its position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,918 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP owned 0.29% of ATI Physical Therapy worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of ATIP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 938,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,559. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.