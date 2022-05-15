Atlas Protocol (ATP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $78,122.00

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $255,056.32 and approximately $78,122.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 57.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00500595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00037410 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,615.64 or 1.88959031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004555 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

