Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of AUGX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 659.07% and a negative net margin of 80.54%. Analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Augmedix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Augmedix by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Augmedix by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Augmedix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 777,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 85,790 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Augmedix by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

