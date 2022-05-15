Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.60 to C$3.90. The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 7372333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 783,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 31,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 47.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 313,940 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.86.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

