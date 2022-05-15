Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 5.4% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Automatic Data Processing worth $437,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $208.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.59 and a 200-day moving average of $223.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $187.29 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

