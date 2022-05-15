Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Avalara posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.41. 1,324,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,871. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,225. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

