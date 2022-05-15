Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 340,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 511,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,512 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

