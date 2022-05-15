Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.05% of Avient worth $156,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avient by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Avient by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Avient by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avient by 31.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 295,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,719. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

