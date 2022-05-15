Aviva PLC Acquires 5,474 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,599,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,748,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $216.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.69. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $257.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

