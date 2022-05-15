Aviva PLC Buys 2,282 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 83.9% in the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,844,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000.

MTN stock opened at $237.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.71 and a 200-day moving average of $290.01. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

