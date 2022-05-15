Aviva PLC Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

