Aviva PLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

