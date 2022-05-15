Aviva PLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,654,387.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,948 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,098,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,061,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10,248.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.