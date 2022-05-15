Aviva PLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,423,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,052,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

