Aviva PLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $38.31 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.04.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

