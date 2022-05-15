Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Graco by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 48,947 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $4,298,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 311.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $60.80 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

