Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Credicorp worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Credicorp by 62.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,776,000 after acquiring an additional 792,936 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,668,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,129,000 after acquiring an additional 161,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Credicorp Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.