Aviva plc (LON:AV) Declares Dividend of GBX 100

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AV opened at GBX 408.20 ($5.03) on Friday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 538.42 ($6.64). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.40), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($88,469.41). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($7,991.22).

AV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 468 ($5.77) to GBX 480 ($5.92) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.66) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.41) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 511.43 ($6.31).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

