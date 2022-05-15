Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in International Paper by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $47.79 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

