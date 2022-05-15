Aviva PLC Sells 11,576 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 887,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,354,000 after acquiring an additional 101,841 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in RingCentral by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,350,000 after purchasing an additional 63,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 40.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,109,000 after buying an additional 114,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

