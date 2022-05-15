Aviva PLC Sells 437 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,164,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 139,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

