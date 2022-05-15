AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.86.

AVROBIO stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 30.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

