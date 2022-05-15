Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXON. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $5,443,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $1,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

