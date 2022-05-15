B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 120,561 Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MINM. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 61,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Minim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minim, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

