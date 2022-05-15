B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65,000 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Twitter accounts for approximately 1.0% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR stock traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $40.72. 101,830,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,798,536. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,071. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

