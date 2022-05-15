B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,400 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ON24 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. 541,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,585. The company has a market cap of $519.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750 in the last three months.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

