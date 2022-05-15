B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,174 CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 76,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 67,679 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CalAmp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

CAMP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 321,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,525. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.