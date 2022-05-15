B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,768,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LSI Industries by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.93. 29,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $184.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

