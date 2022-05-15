B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $3.55 Million in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. SMART Global comprises about 1.5% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 62,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 692,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,680. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

