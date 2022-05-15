B. Riley Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. American Woodmark makes up approximately 1.7% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of American Woodmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Woodmark by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 59,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $798.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.98.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

